Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of DAY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,041. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

