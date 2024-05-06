Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

GPRE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 49.0% in the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

