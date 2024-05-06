Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s previous close.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of STOK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 159,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

