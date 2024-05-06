Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

D stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 177,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

