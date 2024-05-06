Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $434.62 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 209,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.