Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,950.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,823.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $44.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,533.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,917. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,406.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

