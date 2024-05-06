Macquarie Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $2.53

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $4.50 to $2.53 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 2,416,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after buying an additional 735,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $20,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.