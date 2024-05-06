Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.1 %

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. 190,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,337. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.