Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,588. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Miller Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Miller Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

