Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $301.09 and last traded at $302.91. Approximately 971,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,868,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.29.

Specifically, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

