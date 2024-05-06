SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 48.65%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 315,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,332. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

