Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.030 EPS.

Workiva Stock Up 0.6 %

WK stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.20. 8,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. Workiva has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.