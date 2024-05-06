AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $659,577.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,019,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,019,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,866 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

