AJOVista LLC Invests $58,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,216 shares of company stock worth $8,509,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

