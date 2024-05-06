Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $182.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.59.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $8,748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

