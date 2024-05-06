Citigroup Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $183.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.59.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.6 %

TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 997.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $1,707,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.