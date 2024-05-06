Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $28,336,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 302,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 484.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 261,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 230,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.7 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

