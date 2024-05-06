Sapient Capital LLC Invests $388,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $96.99 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

