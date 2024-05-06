Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,873 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.