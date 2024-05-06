Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,920 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,812 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.