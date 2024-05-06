Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 80.28% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

