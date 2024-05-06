Sapient Capital LLC Invests $600,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,640. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

