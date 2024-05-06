StockNews.com Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.10.

ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

