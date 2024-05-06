Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,592 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.08% of Ingles Markets worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 51.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

