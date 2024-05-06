Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and VinFast Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $275.02 billion 1.15 $18.14 billion $23.47 9.97 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -3.57

Analyst Ratings

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toyota Motor and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 233.90%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 10.22% 14.13% 5.56% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats VinFast Auto on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.