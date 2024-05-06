Head-To-Head Survey: flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) versus Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for flyExclusive and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

flyExclusive currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Given flyExclusive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.30 billion 0.61 -$6.78 million ($0.24) -115.42

This table compares flyExclusive and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

flyExclusive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares flyExclusive and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74% Bristow Group -0.52% -0.84% -0.36%

Volatility & Risk

flyExclusive has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of flyExclusive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

flyExclusive beats Bristow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and United States. Bristow Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

