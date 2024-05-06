Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $71.12 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

