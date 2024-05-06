Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.41% from the company’s previous close.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.2 %

REPX stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

