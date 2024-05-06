Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

UPLD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,814 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

