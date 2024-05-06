Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Down 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.