Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAUG opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.