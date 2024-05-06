Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

