Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

