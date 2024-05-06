Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE TSN opened at $62.02 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
