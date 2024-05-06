M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

