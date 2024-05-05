Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,497,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 34,082,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

