AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.74-$6.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-$1.65 EPS.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.05. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

