Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.85.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.33. 970,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,668. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average is $214.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

