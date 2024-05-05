Analyzing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.58 $5.27 million $0.10 250.90

This table compares Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fibra Danhos and InvenTrust Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Free Report)

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.