Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 94,737 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,737 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

