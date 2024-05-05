Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,540 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

