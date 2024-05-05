ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $536,827.83 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00059455 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036168 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014051 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
