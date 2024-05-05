iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.18. 15,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

