Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.