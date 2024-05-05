Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.95. 2,424,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

