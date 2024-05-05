International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.42 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after purchasing an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 136,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

