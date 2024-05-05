Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 10.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 23.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

