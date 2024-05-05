Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $3.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

