Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 0.3 %
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Mobile
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.