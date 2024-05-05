Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE CALX opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

